TOWN OF CALAMUS -- A 25-year-old Reeseville man experienced non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 151 on Monday morning.

According to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday on Highway 151 at Jackson Road.

The initial investigation showed a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Austin Krause, from Reeseville, was traveling north on Highway 151 and collided with a 2005 Western Star semi-truck and trailer, operated by a 56-year-old rural Juneau man identified as Robert Krieg. Krause was flown from the scene by Flight for Life with non-life-threatening injuries, and Krieg was uninjured.

Assisting at the crash were Beaver Dam Paramedics, Beaver Dam Fire Department, Dodge County Emergency Response Team (DCERT), Flight for Life, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Emergency Management, and the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team. The southbound lane of Highway 151 was closed until around 11:08 a.m.