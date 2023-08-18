The Dodge County Fair continues Friday with judging in the Farm Progress Arena, Sheep Barn and Small Animal building.

At 11 a.m., the Junior Britches Showmanship Contest will be held in the Farm Progress Arena. The Kiddie Pedal Pull in front of the Grandstand begins at 11:30 a.m.

In the afternoon, the carnival rides will open at 1 p.m. The 4H and FFA Youth Music will be at Radio Park for vocal and instrumental judging at 1 p.m. The 4H promotional booth will be in the Youth Building from 1 until 4 p.m.

The celebrity cream puff eating contest will be at 5 p.m. at Radio Park.

Jameson Rodgers will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m.

