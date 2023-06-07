Art on the Town, 127 Front St., celebrated on Monday night after receiving a makeover from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s annual Main Street Makeover contest.

Last year, Art on the Town was selected for the WEDC Main Street Makeover grant. It was one of three businesses in the state that received the funding and assistance to upgrade their stores. Market Street Boutique, De Pere and Minocqua Popcorn & Puffs, Eagle River are the other two businesses.

“I can’t think of a more deserving business to receive this extra boost,” Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Propst said. “They have been such a wonderful addition to our downtown. Efforts like this is revitalizing our downtown and making Beaver Dam a community people want to live in.”

Kris Schumacher-Rasmussen, who opened the Front Street store in 2019, owns Art on the Town.

Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen thanked Schumacher-Rasmussen and her family for their investment in the community.

“Kris really took this process on from the beginning with so much excitement and just did everything thing right,” Glewen said.

Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, commended the efforts to revitalize the downtown.

“We wanted both the inside and outside of the building to reflect the creativity that our amazing customers show us every time they make something here at Art on the Town,” Schumacher-Rasmussen said.

Glewen gave Schumacher-Rasmussen the suggestion to apply to the program.

Based on the reality show concept, established businesses located in any of the state’s 34 Wisconsin Main Street and 82 Connect Communities were able to nominate themselves for a makeover that will take place next spring.

The winning businesses will receive personalized technical assistance and up to $10,000 for interior and exterior design improvements or personalized assistance to boost the business’s image and operations.

Finalists were selected based on their business track record, the vision for their business, and the potential for the makeover to have a positive impact on their downtown district.

Some of the improvements include those to the outside of the building as well as changes inside and a new logo, Schumacher-Rasmussen said.

“We really organized,” Schumacher-Rasmussen said. “These windows are old that are repurposed and built for this by Retail Works. There was a lot of planning with their design team and artists.”

Past Winners

The inaugural 2018 Main Street Makeover winner was Annie’s Fountain City Café in downtown Fond du Lac.

The 2019 Makeover winner was Anthony’s 511 Barbershop in downtown Watertown.

In 2020 Ted’s Pizza Palace in downtown Menomonie received a makeover for the restaurant’s 50th anniversary

The 2021 winner was mainstay retailer Moore’s on Main in Ashland.

The most recent winner of the full makeover was Fred’s Beds and More in Mayville.