The Nation of Patriots returned to Beaver Dam on Friday, announcing that the organization has raised almost $2 million in its effort to assist veterans.

Bill Sherer, founder and executive director of the Nation of Patriots, said the organization has helped 600 families with funds raised since its beginnings in 2009.

“We are looking at our 15th year coming up soon,” Sherer told those in attendance at the Beaver Dam Veteran’s Center on Friday night.

The 14th annual Patriot Tour Is a 115-day, 15,000-mile tour of an American flag, traditionally carried by a motorcycle, through all 50 states to raise funds for veterans and their families in need.

Following a parade downtown, the Patriot Tour participants arrived at the Veteran’s Center. Riders returned on Saturday morning to retrieve the flag, which had been flying at the Veteran’s Center overnight, before traveling to the Open Road Harley-Davidson in Fond du Lac on Saturday.

“We are proud to be bringing the Patriot Tour back to Beaver Dam and look forward to a strong show of support for the riders and the veterans,” said Wade Fletcher, a Patriot Tour volunteer. “Round up your friends, neighbors, co-workers, children and other family members and let’s line the parade route with waving flags and cheering crowds. Our veterans have earned our respect and need our support. This is an easy way to give back and thank those who sacrifice every day on our behalf.”

On Sunday, a ride was to escort the flag from Open Road Harley-Davidson to House of Harley-Davidson in Milwaukee before heading to Illinois for the next flag transfer.

Nation of Patriots provides financial support to America's Armed Forces veterans and their families. Nation of Patriots is a 501(C)3 nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that is volunteer-driven and gives 100 percent of all donations directly to veterans in need.

