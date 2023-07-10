A man riding his moped down Madison Street was injured after a truck pulling out of a parking lot in the 500 block of Madison Street struck the smaller vehicle.

According to information provided by the Beaver Dam Police Department, the accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The driver of the truck did not see the southbound moped, and the moped struck the passenger wheel well and was stuck in the wheel well.

The driver of the truck was not issued a citation, but passengers in the vehicle who were not wearing seatbelts will be mailed citations.

The driver of the moped had obvious head trauma and was taken to a hospital. Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said on Monday that they did not have an update on the man’s condition.