TOWN OF TRENTON – A 42-year-old Markesan man was flown to UW – Hospital in Madison on Saturday after his motorcycle collided into a forage wagon that was attached to a tractor traveling down Jersey Road near Breezy Point Road.

Initial investigation shows a farm tractor pulling a forage wagon, operated by a 38-year-old Waupun man, and was southbound on Jersey Road when it began to turn left into a farm driveway. A southbound motorcycle, driven the Markesan man, was attempting to pass the farm equipment when it collided with the forage wagon. The motorcycle operator sustained serious life threatening injuries and was transported to UW-Hospital in Madison by the Flight for Life helicopter. The motorcycle operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The operator of the farm tractor was not injured.