Kara Nelson recently moved from her home on Henry Street in Beaver Dam to her new home in the town of Beaver Dam.

Nelson’s home in the city sold in two days. Both houses sold over the asking price, Nelson said, and she was one of three bidders on her new home.

The small number of available housing units for sale, and a recent study of housing in the city, was the subject of a Beaver Dam City Council meeting earlier this month.

The housing study, presented at the city council meeting on July 17, was the result of a grant the city received through Thrive Economic Development. The program is part of the Heartland Housing Initiative, which works at bringing hands-on housing development assistance to areas like Dodge and Jefferson Counties. Besides looking at available housing units, the study looked at other factors including community patterns, housing gaps and the ages of the houses.

Craig Rupert, project director at Bowen National Research, said the information was based on historical and active sale information.

On March 15, there were 21 homes, including single family, condominiums or mobile homes, for sale in Beaver Dam. In the previous six months, only 73 homes were sold.

“When you consider those 73 units sold in that six months period, that is at a sales rate of 12 units per month,” Rupert said, adding that the 21 homes on the market amounted to less than a two-month’s supply.

That also means the city has a vacancy rate of less than 1%, Rupert said. A vacancy rate of 2% to 3% is typically seen as a healthy percentage rate because not only does it allow for people to move around the city but has homes available for people moving into the area.

Typical healthy rates for rentals are between 3% and 5%, Rupert said. In Beaver Dam, the rental vacancy rate was at 0.4%.

“So (it’s) super low there as well and showing very limited supply of for rent and for sale product in the city of Beaver Dam at the time of our analysis,” he said.

In total, Beaver Dam has a housing gap of more than 1,800 rental and for sale units at a variety of affordability levels, Rupert said.

Owner-occupied homes in Beaver Dam tend to be older than homes throughout the country and state, he said.

The report said the city should expect ongoing demand for housing of various types and price points with a limited supply of available housing. The city was also urged to work with area employers and residents to promote community involvement and to ensure future housing developments meet the needs of area residents and those wanting to move to the area.