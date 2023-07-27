TOWN OF ALBA – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released photos of three men it is looking for in connection with the the suspicious death of a 55-year-old Beaver Dam man.

The statement from the sheriff’s office did not describe the men as suspects in the death of Andrew Frechette. However it did ask that for anyone who knows the men to contact the sheriff's office immediately at 715-284-5357, or Jackson County Crimestoppers at 800-228-3203, extension 199, or at P3tips.com or by downloading the P3tips app.

Frechette was found dead in his vehicle June 30 in the parking lot of Jimmy’s InBetween Gentleman’s Club.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on June 30 a caller reported an unresponsive man in a vehicle in the parking lot of Jimmy’s InBetween Gentlemen’s Club on Highway 12, the Sheriff's Office said last month. Frechette was pronounced dead by the Black River Falls Emergency Medical Services.

The death is considered suspicious and is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.