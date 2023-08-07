TOWN OF HUSTISFORD – A 76-year-old rural Hustisford man remains in Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomomoc following a motorcycle crash on Saturday when he struck a construction barrier on Highway E near Perch Road.

Ronald Magyar was driving a 1993 Honda motorcycle south on Highway E when he struck a road construction barrier in the southbound lane of traffic, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Magyar, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and received serious life-threatening injuries. He was was airlifted from the scene by Flight for Life to Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc.