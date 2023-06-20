Students from several area high schools will have their opening night on Thursday performing “Mean Girls.”

The students, ages 14 to 18, come from schools in Beaver Dam, Campbellsport, Columbus, DeForest, Horicon, Mayville, Randolph, and Waupun, as well as Central Wisconsin Christian Wayland Academy, and Wisconsin Virtual Academy.

Mylanda Lunde, who graduated from Beaver Dam High School this year, said that the cast began practicing while they were still in school this spring.

“It is an incredible show with a talented ensemble,” Lunde said.

From the lead actors to the choreographers who worked with the dancers, everyone has been working hard to bring the show to the stage. "Mean Girls" is PG-13 due to some language and content.

"This show is newly available to be licensed for high school production," Director Mark Lefeber said. "We are one of the first in the area to present the show."

“The original Broadway production was nominated for 12 Tony awards,” Lefeber added. “It is based on the 2004 movie written by Tina Fey, who wrote for the musical as well. It is quite similar, but updated and set in 2019. Of course, it adds a lot of music, which will feature tap, hip hop, and jazz dancing.”

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre will also be offering a youth performance series pass through July 2, with a 10% discount for the youth shows. This summer the middle school actors are presenting "The Goosebumps Musical" and elementary school actors are presenting "Tut Tut."

“We are proud to add the Youth Performance Series Pass to our 2023 Season,” BDACT Marketing Communications Coordinator Emily Schroeder Orvik said. “Purchasing your youth performance series pass now shows our young community performers that theater has value, musicals are entertaining, and time spent rehearsing a show is not wasted. Give these students a strong audience and help fill those seats early.”

"Tickets and programming are now arranged as a part of our Mainstage Series, Youth Performance Series, or Concert Series," Schroeder Orvik said.

Tickets are available at BDACT.org or at the box office. Range is from $12-$16 with $8 student rush tickets 30 minutes prior to performance. Shows are Thursday to Sunday and June 29 to July 2.