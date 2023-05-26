Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TOWN OF LOMIRA – A 51-year-old Hartford man, who was flown by Flight for Life from the scene of an accident on Friday morning, was released from the hospital later in the day.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash occurred on Center Drive at Highway HH in the town of Lomira at 7 a.m.

The initial investigation showed a 2015 Volkwagen Jetta, operated by Adam Reible, 22, was traveling north on Center Drive and failed to yield right of way from a stop sign to a 2020 Ford Explorer, operated by James O’Brien, as he was traveling west on County Highway HH. O’Brien was flown from the scene by Flight for Life and released from the hospital later. Reible was taken to St. Agnes Hospital for minor injuries and released.

The Brownsville Police and Fire Departments and First Responders, Mayville EMS, Flight for Life, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team assisted at the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.