JUNEAU – A 40-year-old Fond du Lac man faces attempted homicide charges after allegedly attempting to stab his girlfriend in the stomach with a kitchen knife after driving the woman down a remote Dodge County road last month.

Oscar Lopez Toruno had the charge filed against him on Tuesday in Dodge County. He could face up to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision if convicted.

He faces charges including intimidating a witness in Fond du Lac County and had a preliminary hearing on Thursday where not guilty pleas were entered for the charges against him. He has a status hearing in Fond du Lac on Nov. 17.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Aug. 26 from the Fond Lu Lac Sheriff’s Office that Lopez Toruno had been arrested for multiple felonies due to a domestic incident between him and his girlfriend. While interviewing the girlfriend, detectives became aware of a second incident that occurred in Dodge County.

The woman told detectives, with an interpreter, about an incident that occurred on Aug. 18 when she found Lopez Toruno in her vehicle after leaving work. The woman said he told her his car had broken down and he needed her assistance to pick it up.

After she got in the car, he drove to a remote area she believed was near Lowell. The woman said he accused her of being unfaithful and presented a kitchen knife with a long blade and wooden handle and attempted to stab her in the stomach. She was able to grab the knife to prevent him from stabbing her and cut her hand during the incident. He also attempted to stab her with a screwdriver while in the vehicle, the woman said.

Eventually she was able to flee from the car, but he caught up to her and they continued to fight on the ground. She was able to convince Lopez Toruno to stop fighting with her if she wouldn’t report the incident to the police, the woman said.

They returned to their home in Fond du Lac that night, but she remained fearful of Lopez Toruno, the woman said. She told authorities that around Aug. 24 she told Lopez Toruno that she wanted to separate, and he bit her in the face.

Lopez Toruno was questioned and allegedly admitted to attempted homicide, but said he did not kill the woman because she had a right to live.