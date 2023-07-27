First Student Transportation, which has signed a binding agreement with Badger Bus Lines, will be transporting Beaver Dam students this fall.

Badger is currently under contract with the Beaver Dam Unified School District.

Through the acquisition, which is anticipated to conclude over the course of the next few weeks, First Student will assume the contract and provisions Badger Bus Lines has with the district.

District officials have been in conversation with executives representing both bus companies to help support a transition that they said should have little to no disruption in services for students and their families. First Student leaders have indicated that all current Badger Bus employees will have the opportunity to join First Student. Director of Business Services Ryan Cashman will oversee the contract and transition between the bus company and the school district.

“Based on my conversations with First Student management, I am confident in their commitment to providing quality transportation for our district,” Cashman said in a statement. “In our last meeting, we identified priorities as a district to ensure that we value and honor the drivers and staff that have been providing services through Badger, that we double down on safety as the number one goal and that we make sure that during this transition and beyond, customer service is a standard in how we do business.”

District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said parents would receive more information from First Student and the school district once the acquisition is finalized. He also praised the current bus drivers.

“Every individual person and position that contributes to the educational experience of our students is important,” DiStefano said. “Our bus drivers help make sure we start and end each day in a positive and safe manner.”

