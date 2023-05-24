COLUMBUS -- Embers from a controlled burn are believed to be the cause of a barn fire on Tuesday night that destroyed a barn and resulted in one firefighter being hospitalized briefly.

Columbus Deputy Fire Chief Jerrod Fox said that the firefighter, who had been taken to Prairie Ridge Hospital in Columbus, was released Tuesday night after being checked out and is doing well today.

The Columbus Fire Department was called to W12271 Hwy 16/60 for a barn fire Tuesday at 5:05 p.m. There were no animals at the property and old hay had been left in the barn with some other items.

“Thick black smoke could be seen from miles away,” Fox said in the press release.

The barn was fully engulfed within minutes of the page, and a box alarm was called in for more departments while Columbus fire crews protected other nearby structures. There was no extension to either of the homes but they did suffer some outside siding damage. More than 40,000 gallons of water was used on the fire.

“Crews did a fabulous job at protecting structures nearby and making an aggressive attack on the barn fire,” Columbus Fire Chief Scott Hazeltine said in the press release.

The following fire departments assisted: Waterloo, Fall River, CLR, Marshall, Beaver Dam, Reeseville, Doylestown, and Lake Mills. Columbus Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff, Lifestar EMS, Waterloo EMS, and Beaver Dam EMS. Beaver Dam and Sun Prairie had rigs stationed at the Columbus Fire Station in the event of another call.

