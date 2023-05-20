According to the press release by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the initial investigation shows a disabled 2020 International semi pulling double trailers was parked on the northbound shoulder of USH 151 when a 2017 Chevy Sonic passenger car drifted onto the paved shoulder, striking the semi-trailer.

The Fall River woman was the front seat passenger in the Chevy. The driver of the passenger car, a 59-year-old Fall River man, sustained serious injury and was taken by UW-Med Flight helicopter to UW-Hospital in Madison. A 14-year-old female passenger from Fall River was ejected from the car and sustained serious life threatening injuries. She was taken to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam, where she was then transported by Flight for Life helicopter to UW-Hospital in Madison. A 9-year-old Fall River girl sustained minor injuries and was treated at SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital. The semi driver, a 32-year-old male from Oshkosh, was not injured.