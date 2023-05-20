TOWN OF CHESTER – A 38-year-old Fall River woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 151 at Highway M.
According to the press release by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the initial investigation shows a disabled 2020 International semi pulling double trailers was parked on the northbound shoulder of USH 151 when a 2017 Chevy Sonic passenger car drifted onto the paved shoulder, striking the semi-trailer.
The Fall River woman was the front seat passenger in the Chevy. The driver of the passenger car, a 59-year-old Fall River man, sustained serious injury and was taken by UW-Med Flight helicopter to UW-Hospital in Madison. A 14-year-old female passenger from Fall River was ejected from the car and sustained serious life threatening injuries. She was taken to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam, where she was then transported by Flight for Life helicopter to UW-Hospital in Madison. A 9-year-old Fall River girl sustained minor injuries and was treated at SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital. The semi driver, a 32-year-old male from Oshkosh, was not injured.
Assisting at the crash was Waupun Fire Department, Lifestar EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Waupun Police Department, town of Beaver Dam Police Department, and DCERT.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office. Names are being withheld pending family notification.