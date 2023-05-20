TOWN OF CHESTER – A 38-year-old Fall River woman died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred about 8:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 151 at Highway M.
According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, an initial investigation found a disabled 2020 International semi pulling double trailers was parked on the northbound shoulder of Highway 151 when a 2017 Chevy Sonic passenger car drifted onto the paved shoulder, striking the semi-trailer.
The Fall River woman was the front seat passenger in the Chevy. The driver of the passenger car, a 59-year-old Fall River man, sustained serious injuries and was taken by MedFlight helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison. A 14-year-old female passenger from Fall River was thrown from the car and sustained life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam, and was then flown by Flight for Life helicopter to UW Hospital. A 9-year-old Fall River girl sustained minor injuries and was treated at SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital. The semi driver, a 32-year-old man from Oshkosh, was not injured.
Assisting at the crash was the Waupun Fire Department, Lifestar EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Waupun Police Department, town of Beaver Dam Police Department, and Dodge County Emergency Response Team (DCERT).
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office. Names were being withheld pending family notification.