According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, an initial investigation found a disabled 2020 International semi pulling double trailers was parked on the northbound shoulder of Highway 151 when a 2017 Chevy Sonic passenger car drifted onto the paved shoulder, striking the semi-trailer.

The Fall River woman was the front seat passenger in the Chevy. The driver of the passenger car, a 59-year-old Fall River man, sustained serious injuries and was taken by MedFlight helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison. A 14-year-old female passenger from Fall River was thrown from the car and sustained life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam, and was then flown by Flight for Life helicopter to UW Hospital. A 9-year-old Fall River girl sustained minor injuries and was treated at SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital. The semi driver, a 32-year-old man from Oshkosh, was not injured.