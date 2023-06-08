Dodge County Historical Society will hold its ghost story festival and annual lawn party this weekend.

The ghost story festival begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the stage outside of the museum and the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce. The ghost stories told are connected to Beaver Dam and Dodge County and told by professional storytellers. It is free and open to the public. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair. Chips, candy, soda, and water will be available for $1 each.

On Saturday, the historical society will have another event free and open to the public from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be live music performed by Navis & Carney from noon to 2 p.m. on the same stage that the ghost festival was held. Spiritual Medium Readings with Madam Adela Seer will be given from noon until 3 p.m.

There will also be an antique popcorn wagon and root beer floats sold during the lawn party. Amber Sawyer will bring her horse Derek Bromac N. In addition, there will be an old-fashioned car display and a free historic downtown walking tour at 1 p.m.