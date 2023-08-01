Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s production of Jimmy Buffett’s “Escape to Margaritaville” is bringing a vacation experience to Beaver Dam with new actors excited to take the stage of the musical.

The production will run from Friday until Aug. 13 and features some actors new to the stage as well as some seasoned performers.

“I always tell people if you haven’t been to the islands to come here and have the experience,” Director Ricardo Ramirez said.

Escape to Margaritaville is an American jukebox musical centered around the songs of Jimmy Buffett. Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley wrote the 2017 musical. The plot revolves around the budding relationship between the resort’s bartender and singer, played by Ryan Madala-Klug, and a tourist, played by Meg Scullin, who is focused on work during the trip.

Ramirez said one thing that is bringing new life to the performance is having seven actors who had never been on stage before with the more experienced performers.

“We had the auditions in April, and there were these people who showed up that were so excited and eager to learn,” Ramirez said. “They had never been on stage before, but everyone is fantastic.”

Yanilees Sostre is one of the first-time actors and plays Marley, the resort owner, in the production.

“I always wanted to do something like this since I was a little girl, but I never had the opportunity until now,” Sostre said.

Sostre said her daughter performed in a recent Tell-A-Tale production, which does children shows at the theater, and that ignited her interest in acting. Her husband and children encouraged her to take the stage.

“I had no idea how many things go on behind the scenes,” Sostre said.

Some of the people behind the scenes who have made a difference are artistic director Laura Congdon, master builder Jeff Zuhlke, band director Olivia Lafler, and Scullin and Georgia Roth as the lead choreographers.

The performances will be held in the Kamps auditorium of the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets range from $17 to 24 are available online at bdact.org or in person at the BDACT Box Office, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

GALLERY: “Escape to Margaritaville” hits the stage this week Margaritaville001.jpg Margaritaville002.jpg Margaritaville003.jpg Margaritaville004.jpg Margaritaville005.jpg Margaritaville006.jpg Margaritaville007.jpg Margaritaville008.jpg Margaritaville009.jpg