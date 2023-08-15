The Beaver Dam Police Department and Fire Department will be holding training exercises at the Beaver Dam Department of Public Works, 238 Commercial Drive, today.
They will also be utilizing a section of a parking lot at Green Valley Road/W. Industrial Drive. The training will start around 9 a.m. and go to noon. There will be a second training session from 3 to 6 p.m.
Terri Pederson
