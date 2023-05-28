Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

JUNEAU – Dodgeland High School held its graduation ceremony on Friday night with 62 students receiving their degrees.

Austin Capelle, a social studies teacher at the school, was chosen as the faculty speaker. Valedictorian Logan Pickart and Salutatorian Kira Schall spoke and class president Maddee Peplinski presented the class gift.

"As I look out into the sea of purple before me, I can’t help but reflect on how much you all have grown and all that you have overcome and accomplished since you began your school journey here as a cute little 4 year-old,” Dodgeland Superintendent Jessica Johnson said.

“It has been such an honor and a privilege to be part of your journey; a journey filled with wonderful memories of all those who have supported you throughout your education at Dodgeland. Your parents have helped you, encouraged you, picked you up when you fell down and loved you unconditionally.”

Pickart also thanked family and staff who made a difference in the students’ lives.

“Our dedicated and talented teachers and faculty members have helped you to discover your abilities and possible paths after high school,” Pickart said. “I assure you that although you are moving beyond high school, those same educators will remember you, hoping their encouragement has traveled with you on your journey.”

“Now is a time where we need to think about our futures,” Schall said. “I am a firm believer that there is so much more waiting for us beyond high school. For the last four years, everything that happened here seemed like the most important things in the world. But here’s a wakeup call, they weren’t, and none of that matters in the long run. No one’s goal should be to peak in high school. I pity the people that find themselves in that situation. We have our whole lives ahead of us. Let these new experiences and opportunities shape you into a better version of yourself.”