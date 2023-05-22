JUNEAU – Dodgeland Elementary School recently received the recognition of being a 2022-23 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School.

The school is one of 492 schools across the U.S. to receive this honor. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S. and helps educators to teach science and technology to the students.

“We are proud to be the only school in Dodge County, and one of only 16 in the state of Wisconsin to be recognized by PLTW for this honor,” Dodgeland School District Superintendent Jessica Johnson said. “Our community invested in a referendum approved STEAM addition to our high school to support our implementation of PLTW in elementary through high school. This award validates the hard work and dedicated teachers who lead our students to build the problem-solving and collaborative skills that PLTW provides our students.”

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Dodgeland Elementary School had to have more than 75% of the student body participating in the program and had to offer at least one PLTW Launch module at each grade level during the 2021-22 school year.

“We are proud to recognize Dodgeland Elementary School for their commitment to providing students with exceptional educational experiences while ensuring equitable access to PLTW programs,” said Dr. David Dimmett, PLTW President and CEO. "We congratulate them on this achievement and celebrate their important work empowering students with the knowledge and skills to succeed, not only in STEM subjects, but also more generally in life and career."

For more information on Dodgeland’s PLTW programs, contact Jessica Johnson at 920-386-4404.

