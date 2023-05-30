Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

JUNEAU – Members of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office brushed up on their acting skills recently and created a video to inform the community about their concern over the increase in 911 hang-up calls.

“The amount of 911 hang up calls has gotten out of control and have really impacted the work of my staff,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said, who appears in the video. “We have a videographer we use, Jesse Wilson (Jesse Wilson Productions) and he helps us out from time to time. I asked him if he could put a video together on this and he said he was willing.”

Staff of the sheriff’s office did the script for the video, Schmidt said.

The public service announcement, which is available on YouTube, is about 5 minutes long. It begins with a man who dials 911 on his phone by accident while at a home with some friends. After not answering a callback, a deputy responds to the call. The caller tells the deputy that it was not an emergency at the same point when a real 911 emergency call comes in.

Schmidt appears in the video and said this year the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center has received 2,571 hang-up or mis-dialed 911 calls. That ends up being 20 calls per day, Schmidt said.

“That is nearly 10 hours a day of deputies and police officers responding to unintentional 911 calls,” Schmidt said in the video. “We can’t simply ignore these calls, because 911 hang-ups do sometimes end up being an actual emergency.”

The mis-dials prevent deputies and officers from responding to real emergencies, Schmidt said. It also takes law enforcement off the roads where they work at keeping the roadways safe.

Cellphone manufacturers creating updates to the phones without the users' knowledge contribute to hang-ups, Schmidt said.

“If you unintentionally dial 911, don’t hang up and stay on the line,” Schmidt said. “We need you to talk to the dispatcher. You will not get into trouble. We just want to make sure everything is OK.”

Schmidt said people should also make themselves aware of the emergency call function on their phones and disable it if they know they will not use that in the future.