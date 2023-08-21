JUNEAU – Eight state of the art vault toilets have been added to the facilities in Derge, Ledge and Astico parks.

The newly added vault toilets replace aging facilities that have served park visitors for the past 40 to 50 years. These upgraded amenities not only cater to the needs of modern park-goers but also ensure a more inclusive experience for individuals with special needs or disabilities, as well as parents with young children.

Vault toilets are waterless toilets that can collect waste in underground tanks.

Manufactured by Huffcutt Concrete in Chippewa Falls, the new units are designed to be unisex, single-occupant facilities, according to a press release from the Dodge County Land Resources & Parks Department. Their construction from high-quality concrete offers several benefits, including improved maintenance, a brighter and cleaner interior, and greater durability over time.

One of the most notable features of these new toilets is the incorporation of sweet smell technology, which helps to mitigate the traditional vault toilet aroma, enhancing the overall comfort of park visitors.

Town & Country, Underground Utility Construction, Mayville, undertook the on-site preparation and concrete work required for the installation of these facilities. The collaboration between Huffcutt Concrete, Town & Country, and county park staff has resulted in the successful implementation of these vital amenities.

“The addition of these modern vault toilets marks a significant milestone for Dodge County Parks and our commitment to enhancing the visitor experience says Bill Ehlenbeck, Director of Dodge County Land Resources & Parks Department. “This project not only benefits our local community, but also contributes to the growth of tourism in our region. Our parks, which are heavily used for camping play a pivotal role in promoting economic growth and tourism. We extend our gratitude to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors for their unwavering support of this project and their dedication to our region’s prosperity.”

The funding for this project was made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, which were approved by the Dodge County Board.

The total investment for this initiative amounts to $338,000, encompassing the construction of eight prefabricated buildings across the three parks. These improvements are expected to contribute to the continued enjoyment and use of Dodge County Parks for the next 40 to 50 years.

