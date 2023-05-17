JUNEAU – Dodge County Law Enforcement gathered on Wednesday for the annual law enforcement memorial in a deadly year for law enforcement in Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin has lost four officers this year making it the deadliest year for Wisconsin Law Enforcement in decades,” Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski said. “The four officers — Peter Jerving, Emily Breidenbach, Hunter Scheel and Katie Leising — have made Wisconsin second in the country for line of duty deaths.”

The Dodge County Annual Law Enforcement Memorial, which honors fallen law enforcement officers who have paid the ultimate price in service to the communities, is held each year at the Dodge County Law Enforcement Memorial Site in front of the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St.

Kaminski said that the past couple of years have brought challenges to the law enforcement profession including the biggest challenge of getting new qualified candidates through the doors and onto the streets.

“Despite the challenges we face as a profession we continue to persevere, and we will continue our mission to serve and protect or citizens in our cities, county and state. Men and women will join the ranks of law enforcement, and although I pray not, I know we will continue to add names to law enforcement memorials across the country.”

Wisconsin Chief Justice Annette Ziegler was the guest speaker this year.

“It is clear that the people of Dodge County have long held law enforcement officers in the highest regard,” Ziegler said. “The list of fallen officers being memorialized here today dates back to 1862 when Marshal William E. Gibson was shot and killed while placing a prisoner in a cell.”

Wisconsin was fortunate in 2022 when there were no law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, Ziegler said. However, this year to-date, the four officers who died represent the highest number killed since 2000.

“These officers were doing their jobs,” Ziegler said. “One was trying to arrest a robbery suspect, two were shot while conducting traffic stops and another was shot while responding to a report of a drunken driver in a ditch.”

Ziegler described a law enforcement officer as someone who is “wise and alert for each of us.”

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt read to those in attendance about those honored in Dodge County:

Marshal William Gibson, Oct. 19, 1882, was the chief of the Horicon Police Department. He had taken a revolver away from a suspect when he was putting him in a jail cell, but was not aware the suspect had a second revolver. Gibson was shot and killed and the suspect fled.

Officer Hugo Lisko, Sept. 27, 1926, was employed with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. He died in a motorcycle accident at age 28.

Officer Kurth Bentz, May 8, 1936, was employed with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. He was killed when his police motorcycle struck a truck that had turned in front of him as he attempted to catch up to a speeding vehicle.

Chief Charles Liebenow Sr., June 2, 1941, was the chief of the Horicon Police Department. He was shot and killed while attempting to talk to a suspect during a domestic disturbance. The suspect died by suicide after killing Liebenow.

Guard David Davies, Dec. 10, 1945, was employed at Central State Hospital, DOC. He was bludgeoned to death by two patients in the hospital.

Sheriff Herbert Schwantes, Jan. 5, 1954, was the sheriff of Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. He died of a heart attack.

Detective Donley Dye, June 26, 1978, was employed at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. He died of a heart attack.

Chief Gene Zangl, Feb. 14, 1985, was the chief of the Mayville Police Department. He died of a heart attack.

Officer Gary Mass, April 9, 1986, was a native of Horicon and employed with the Yuma Arizona Police Department. He was shot and killed while responding to a call on a bus at a local Greyhound depot. Maas confronted two men at the Greyhound depot, one of them opened fire, striking and fatally injuring him. Maas was able to return fire killing one suspect. The second suspect was arrested a week later and convicted of first-degree murder.

Capt. Thomas Beahm, Aug. 17, 1994, was employed at the Burke Center, DOC. He was killed while traveling between facilities when his patrol unit was struck head-on by another vehicle.

Deputy Ralph Zylka and Deputy Sung Bang, Aug. 17, 2000, were employed by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department. They died after the helicopter they were in crashed.

