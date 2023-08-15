It is a big week in Dodge County, as the Dodge County Fair brings fans of music, animals, crafts and, of course, those who love the rides and fair food out to the fairgrounds for the annual end of summer event.

The Dodge County Fair runs Wednesday through Sunday. This year the Badger State Tractor Pull is Wednesday Night. Chris Lane will be performing on Thursday. Jameson Rodgers will perform Friday night. Saturday night, Night Ranger will hit the stage. And the weekend will end with two shows of the demolition derby.

Other highlights include the pig, duck and goat races, Nick’s kids show and the Wild World of Animals.

This year will be the first in many years where sweet corn will be sold at the fair as well, Dodge County Fair Treasurer Sharon Keil said.

A big night will most likely be Saturday Night when Night Ranger plays, Keil said.

“The Night Ranger crew has the original members,” Keil said.

The two country performers, Lane and Rodgers, are younger and should bring in their own fans to the fairgrounds, Keil said.

“The Badger State Tractor Pull is always a really good draw as well,” Keil said.

Ticket prices are $10 before noon and $15 after noon for daily tickets. Children ages nine and under are still free. Season tickets are $35 if purchased before Wednesday and $40 after that date. The grandstand and parking are still free.

Advanced tickets are available at Dodge County Banks, Leroy Meats in Horicon and Fox Lake, Beaver Dam and Juneau Piggly Wiggly, Beaver Dam Food Pride and the Dodge County Fair Office.

GALLERY: Wednesday at the Dodge County Fair