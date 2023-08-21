JUNEAU – The portion of the sales tax that stays in Dodge County can now be used for any county purpose and is no longer limited to building projects, after the County Board adopted the change this week.

The county is able to keep the 0.5% of the 5.5% sales tax that is charged when purchasing items in Dodge County to stay in Dodge County. In the past, Dodge County has used the money primarily for debt repayment and capital projects. However, it now will be able to use the funds in other ways.

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors voted 18 to 11 on Tuesday to open up the use of the tax in additional ways that would help the budget.

Starting in 1994, Dodge County had used the sales tax for major projects. But at the time, the state provided the county with more than it does currently, County board supervisor Andrew Johnson said.

“In 2005, the state funded the county at 35%, but then it dropped down in 2019 to 25%,” Johnson said. “The state was having its own set of problems.”

County officials need the freedom to develop the county budget as they see fit, and after contacting other counties, they found that most did not have the limitations that Dodge County has with the use of the tax, Johnson said. Dodge County is one of 68 counties in Wisconsin to impose a .05% sales tax. Fifteen counties were contacted and none of those counties had a specific policy that limited the use of sales tax revenue.

The county is not increasing taxes but just changing how the money can be used, Johnson said.

The tax was originally meant to be part of the county government for just 10 years, said Supervisor Jeff Breslow, who had wanted some changes to the ordinance.

Dodge County Administrator Cameron Clapper said officials were not suggesting raising the tax. There is revenue that the county gets that has limitations, but property taxes and sales taxes are the only ones that could be used anywhere in the budget.

The policy does limit the use of sales taxes to certain functions currently that relates to community and economic development.

“The intent is not to open the door wide open,” Clapper said.

