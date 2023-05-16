Beaver Dam staff will be collecting more information about proposed ATV/UTV usage on city streets for the Beaver Dam Operations Committee before an ordianance reaches the full city council for a vote.

“I saw the views that were expressed on Monday,” operations committee chair Zack Zopp said. “I wanted to get a chance to see what my district thought, so I spent the weekend canvassing my neighborhood," he said. "I knocked on over a 100 doors. I put 75 door hanger fliers out, and got over 30 people to let me know their opinions.”

Of the 30 responses, Zopp said that 14 people were against ATVs, 14 supported the ordinance as it is written and two supported the ordinance but wanted all the streets open to the vehicles.

The city of Beaver Dam held a public hearing on May 8 asking for opinions on the vehicles being allowed on the streets with those in attendance asking for the streets to be open to ATV/UTV use.

The draft ordinance would have all city streets opened except Gateway Drive, Industrial Drive, North Center Street, Park Avenue and Front Street, Spring Street and Madison Street.

Zopp said one of his concerns was the difference in enforcement of OWIs compared to that of restrictions for drivers of cars, trucks or motorcycles.

Alderperson Jack Yuds said he knows the ordinance includes liability insurance and requires the vehicle to be licensed, but he felt that the vehicles should be licensed by the DMV/DOT, not the DNR.

Mayor Becky Glewen said that she has spoken to the administrator in Waupun and some other communities and have not heard of any issues with the vehicles being on the streets.

Alderperson Ken Anderson said it depends on whom you talk to and he had heard the opposite from law enforcement.

Zopp suggested having a DNR warden and the chief of police come to a meeting.

City Administrator Nathan Thiel asked for clarity on the type of communities to contact and was asked to not only ask the police chief and DNR warden to a meeting but also to further look at the policies of similarly-sized cities for ATV/UTV use.