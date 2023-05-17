COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council approved using Public Administration LLC, Whitewater to provide the recruitment management services for the city as it searches for its next city administrator.

The council approved using the service during its meeting on Tuesday where it also officially accepted the resignation of Kyle Ellefson, who has served as the administrator since May of 2020.

Ellefson is returning to Johnson Creek where he will begin his position as the village administrator on June 5. He previously held the position from 2016 until 2020. He had previously been the administrator for the city of Kewaunee as well.

The city council did not discuss the cost of hiring the recruitment firm during the meeting on Tuesday.

