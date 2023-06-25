COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council voted in favor of naming June as Pride Month but decided to postpone a decision on flying a Pride flag during its meeting on Tuesday.

Seven people spoke up in favor of the flag being raised during the meeting, with no one asking the city not to fly the flag. Councilperson Ian Gray, who had donated the Progress Pride Flag last year when it was first flown, drafted the resolution asking the council to fly the flag this month as well as proclaiming June as Pride Month.

Several supporters of Gray’s resolution spoke at last month’s committee of a whole meeting as well.

“The Pride flag beautifully represents inclusivity, acceptance and unity, “Travis Heiman said. “When you display the Pride flag downtown, you make a statement that you stand with the LGBTQ+ community and promote an inclusive society. It encourages dialog, understanding and empathy as well a sense of belonging and community for all.”

The flag can help to make young people feel less alone as well as included in the community, Heiman said.

“Tonight you will send a message to our LGBTQ+ citizens either positive or negative,” Heiman said. “I urge you to send a positive message by issuing a proclamation for Pride Month and raising the Pride flag downtown as a positive step of unity for all citizens of Columbus.”

Alderperson Adam Steiner said he was against the resolution, because he felt that the council should maintain a neutral stance.

“We have to be representative of everybody,” Steiner said. “The diversity we have is on this council, it’s on this panel, and it is in this community itself and not in our flag or banner.”

Gray remarked that government has never been neutral.

“We are not Switzerland, and if we were, we’d be flying the Pride flag even though they are the standard for neutrality,” Gray said.

Steiner says that the government must be representative of everybody and that the council as well as the community embody the diversity in the city. In opposition, Gray said it is the council’s job to make these decisions. He added that America has never remained neutral.

“We have been quite the opposite of neutral,” Gray said. “That is just a nonstarter for me.”

Mayor Joe Hammer is also against the resolution and said the “entire” city is not on board with flying the pride flag.

“I support anybody their right to live their lives as they choose to live,” says Hammer. “Again, the [American] flag on my right represents all citizens of the United States. The flag on my left, the state flag, does represent all citizens of the United States.”

Alderperson Molly Finkler suggested declaring June as Pride Month, but removing flying the flag this June and revisiting the idea next April, which the council approved.

