WAUPUN – Children were removed from a home in Waupun on Wednesday following a search warrant executed on the home after reports of children being in danger in the home.

According to the press release from the Waupun Police Department, the police, in conjunction with the Lake Winnebago MEG-Drug (LWAM) Unit, executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Fond du Lac St.

Waupun Police Lieutenant Robert Williams and a LWAM investigator were contacted by Fond du Lac County Child Protective Services in reference to children potentially being in danger at this home.

Information was received that there was illegal drug activity occurring at this residence and the living conditions of the home were unfavorable for children. It was further suspected that there was at least one fugitive with nationwide warrants currently at this residence.

Law Enforcement worked with CPS over the next few hours after which a home visit was conducted. While at the residence, there was evidence of drug paraphernalia and a search warrant was obtained and executed by LWAM and Waupun Police Department.

Law Enforcement located the wanted man, a 45-year-old Pardeeville man, barricaded in a small room within the basement. After giving the man commands to surrender, the man cooperated and surrendered peacefully. He was wanted on numerous warrants through Columbia County for numerous drug related offenses, criminal traffic offenses, and bail jumping offenses. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were also located during the residential search. Numerous drug related charges and additional criminal charges are being referred to the Fond du lac District Attorney’s Office against a 57-year-old Waupun woman, a 29-year-old Waupun woman, and a 31-year-old Waupun man.

Fond du Lac County Child Protective Services removed the children from the home and are working on placement for the children.

No officers or civilians were harmed during the incident and the community is not in danger.