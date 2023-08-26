Organizers of the Best Dam Fest are asking the city to more double its support for the annual festival that lights up the sky above the lake every year on the weekend following the Fourth of July.

Because they can’t charge admission to like the organizers of the former Lake Days did before them, the nonprofit that brings Best Dam Fest to Tahoe Park every summer is asking the Beaver Dam City Council to commit $25,000 for the festival, up from the $12,000 the city contributed previously.

“A lot has changed from Lake Days, to Best Dam Fest to now,” Mary Vogl-Rauscher, who helps organize Best Dam Fest, told the council Monday night.

That includes a suggestion from the group’s lawyers to separate the festival into two groups to protect the nonprofit status for the event at Tahoe Park. A separate celebration downtown that occurs at the same time, which is now the Best Dam Music Fest, is not a nonprofit event.

“Because we split into two groups, our donations were down over $10,000,” Vogl-Rauscher said. “We had a lot of confusion with the sponsors because they didn’t understand there was a difference.”

But the biggest change since Lake Days, which had its last celebration in 2019, is that Best Dam Fest can’t charge at the gate. Lake Days had bands, carnival rides, beverage and food sales along with many other events including the fireworks display and charged people entering the park. Best Dam Fest has some events at Tahoe Park but also branched out to the downtown area as well.

“The reason that they made significantly more money than we currently do now is because (now) anyone can walk onto the grounds of the park at any time because there isn’t an entrance to pay an entrance fee,” Vogl-Rauscher said.

There will be improvements in 2024, Vogl-Rauscher said including adding the Great Beaver Paddle Fest to the same weekend on Beaver Dam Lake.

“We have very much partnered with Beaver Dam Lake Improvement,” Vogl-Rauscher said. “They do two different parts of this, and they are looking at adding the third component (Great Beaver Paddle Fest) to this weekend, because what we want to emphasize is the water. We want to emphasize what makes Beaver Dam special, and that is Beaver Dam Lake.”

The fireworks is by far everyone’s favorite part of the event, Vogl-Rauscher said.

“Our funding since I have been involved with this event has not gone up at all,” Vogl-Rauscher said. “As we all know, our costs have gone up significantly over the years. The person who does our fireworks says we do less money towards fireworks than any other group he’s got in this area.

“Keep in mind, this is the single biggest event that the city of Beaver Dam has for the community,” Vogl-Rauscher said.

Those wanting to donate to the fest can do so by sending donations to: Best Dam Fest, P.O. Box 50, Beaver Dam, Wis., 53916.

