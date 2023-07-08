The city of Beaver Dam will be holding a grand opening ceremony for the splash pad at Swan Park prior to Wednesday night’s Concert in the Park on July 26.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting will occur at 5 p.m. Family events will start at 6 p.m. with Birddog Blues Band performing at 7 p.m.

The splash pad, which has no age limit, replaces the 50-year-old wading pool after the pool was deemed unfit for renovation.

“”This is an exciting addition to Beaver Dam’s park system and represents thoughtful planning and generous donations and support,” Beaver Dam City Administrator Nate Thiel said. “I’m looking forward to seeing all the families and kids enjoy this splash pad for years to come. I personally want to thank all the generous sponsors of Swan Park improvements. I have been so impressed by how giving and supportive our community is in making great things like this splash pad happen.”

A master plan to revamp the entire park was adopted by the City Council in 2020. Building a splash pad, fixing walking paths and overhauling the crumbling lagoons are all part of renovations at the park. The lagoons and walking paths were upgraded in 2022.

Swan Park, also known as Swan City Park, is Beaver Dam’s oldest park. The block was known as Vita Park when it was developed in the 1880s. It was officially named Swan City Park in 1915 and a lagoon pond was cemented in place thereafter. The lagoon pond was replaced by the wading pond in 1973.

All the improvements in Swan Park cost around $2 million. Thiel said that the city did receive a $855,000 stewardship grant and just over $100,000 in donations specifically to this year’s improvements including the splash pad features. The city is continuing to accept donations to support the project. The naming rights for the splash pad features are available at $5,000 and up.

“This is the second phase of a multi-phase improvement to swan park,” Thiel said. “Last year the first phase was completed with the pond and inner walkway improvements roughly $1 million. Future phases include renovation of the bandshell and a new ADA playground. These future phases will depend on donations grants and alternative funding sources. To date the community has raised about $500,000 in donations.”

This spring the city approved master plans for Crystal Lake Park and Edgewater Park; however, the improvements are not in the city’s budget. There are hopes that grants could be used in order to complete some of the projects.

Beaver Dam Parks and Recreation promoted an online and paper survey about the future of the parks. The master plan is a guide for the city for future maintenance, updates and potential redevelopment. However, it is not a construction plan.

