It is the most exciting time of the year, if you are a teacher.

The newly waxed floors and clean rooms to organize with eager students returning to the classroom on Tuesday.

Some area school districts have already started, but others — including the Beaver Dam Unified School District — are waiting for the day after Labor Day.

“The excitement will never be higher during the school year,” Beaver Dam Middle School science teacher Scott Hankes said.

Hankes has been teaching at the school for 15 years. He grew up in Columbus and can trace a lifelong love of learning to his fourth grade teacher, Mrs. Carter.

“It is funny that a fourth grade teacher can get you thinking along the lines of what career you will love,” Hankes said.

Hankes not only loved learning but science as well, and said he hopes that he can teach others to be curious. He’s also a beekeeper and will be bringing in an observation hive on Tuesday.

“It is probably the first time the kids have been that close to thousands of bees,” Hankes said, noting that the children are kept safe. “For the most part, science is just looking at the world around you and seeing what you can learn about it.”

Heidi Graff, a fourth grade teacher at Prairie View Elementary, is entering her 23rd year of teaching.

“I grew up in Beaver Dam and was fortunate to have many amazing teachers throughout my educational journey,” Graff said. “But Mrs. (Judy) Hein, my second grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, was a memorable teacher for me. She cared deeply about her students and made learning fun. Still, to this day, I too try to make learning fun for my students.”

Tim Chase, who teaches mathematics at Beaver Dam High School, said he still gets excited at the start of the school year even after being a teacher for 31 years, with 22 of those at Beaver Dam High School.

Chase said he always loved education and had many good teachers. But some of his math teachers could have done a better job connecting with students — something he said he’s hoping to address in his own teaching.

“You know you enjoy teaching when every year you are excited to meet the new people,” Chase said. “I see a lot of my former students and know of the successes they have had and want that for my current students as well.”

Building the team

With many new staff members at Beaver Dam Middle School, building relationships prior to the start of the school year was important, Hankes said.

“It is easy to ask for help when you know them well and trust them,” Hankes said. “And that starts right now.”

That bond, formed over the days before students arrive, helps create an environment where teachers can support other teachers, Hankes said.

Of course, the students are part of that team as well.

“I am happy to be back in the classroom, as each year is a new journey and brings with it a level of anticipation and excitement,” Graff said. “I am excited to meet my new group of students and embark on our journey together. We really become a ‘family’ by the end of the year.”

‘An inviting space’

The days before students arrived were also spent getting classrooms together.

“Over the next nine months, I will be here more than at home, so you want to create a space where you will feel comfortable and where the students will feel comfortable,” Hankes said.

Other details that occur before the start of the school year include the seating chart and finding out about the students who will be in the desks. Over the course of the school year, Hankes’ students will be learning subjects like chemistry, plate tectonics, weather and ecology.

One way students can be successful in his class is to be engaged in the activities and discussions, Hankes said.

“There is a lot of work done behind the scenes that I do to prepare for the new school year,” Graff said. “Whether it be preparing my classroom to be an inviting space for learning, or finding new lessons to do with my students, there is always a lot to do before the students arrive.”

Before the school year begins, Chase reviews his lesson plans. But he said he relies on the connections he can make in the classroom to help students develop a passion for math. The students collaborate on their work, which also helps them to learn complicated concepts. Technology also gives students a new way to learn math that they did not have decades ago.

“They do a lot of group work and problem-solving together,” Chase said. “There is a bit of individual work but not as much as there used to be.”

Long days

Hankes’ day starts before students arrive, as he gets his room ready for the day. Along with teaching, he supervises a study hall. Other teachers may have supervisory time at lunch or before or after school.

“After school, I am here for a bit to do things like reflecting on the day and assessing the students’ work,” Hankes said.

The lessons taught that day have to be assessed as well, Hankes said. If a majority of students seemed to get the concept, he knows it is time to move on. But if they have not, he will go over the concept again.

“I do lesson plans long in advance and change them based on students’ needs,” Hankes said.

Chase also gets to the school early, before 7 a.m., to be available to meet with students who have questions. He teaches honors algebra 2, algebra 2 and algebra 1. His days get busier with the sports season: Chase coaches golf currently and will coach basketball later in the year.

Lots of days, he said, his work day runs from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

“To go into teaching, you want to not only have a passion for it and your subject, but also be there to build a positive relationship for your students and create a positive environment in the school,” Chase said.

Elementary teachers develop a special bond with their students because they spend the entire day with them, teaching all of the core subjects, Graff said.

“I begin each day with a morning meeting and end our day with a closing circle, both which help build community,” Graff said. “Throughout the week, our students also get to attend music, physical education and art. Finally, I am a lover of picture books, so you can be rest assured that we will be sharing a read-aloud at least once daily.”

Students should do their best every day and remember they will learn throughout the year, Graff said.

“We will experience great successes by the end of the year, and it is the many small steps that will get us there,” Graff said.

