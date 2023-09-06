Around 3,100 students in Beaver Dam are now back in school following their summer break.

“The return of students is like fuel for an engine,” DiStefano said. “While there have been great things happening all summer throughout our district, when school is back in session, our schools come to life with the energy and sounds of the students we serve. Our students are our purpose and we are very excited about the school year. You can be assured that our staff are very passionate about the success of the children they serve and they believe wholeheartedly that all of our students can grow and achieve at a high level. It's going to be a great year.”

Family members can make the year even better by getting involved in the student learning process. Parents and guardians can start involvement easily by asking their student about school, DiStefano said.

“It is easy to do the first couple of days, but routines matter and knowing that a family cares about their education provides a great return on the overall partnership that is needed between schools and communities,” DiStefano said. “It is also important to go one step further and ask students to share specifically positive things that happened or specific things that they learned. That helps our younger generation to learn to reflect on the good and see the positive in the opportunities they have. It also forces some specific recall and helps us as parents stay in the loop so we can support them and have great experiences.”

There are also many new faces in the schools this year, DiStefano said.

“We have a group of wonderful new staff that have joined our team this year,” DiStefano said. “Our veteran staff members at each of our buildings have been amazing in receiving them and helping them get acclimated to their new roles. They are all very excited that our students are back.”

The Beaver dam Middle School has some new team members serving throughout the building including associate principal Chad Whalley and dean of students Jami Dugan. Jesse Peters, who has served several administrative roles in Beaver Dam, is now the principal of Jefferson Elementary School.

‘He is very excited about Jefferson and has been a key part of some great progress they have made over the last year and a half,” DiStefano said. “He is joined by Celina Alvin (associate principal), and she has served as an instructional coach, interventionist, and interim principal in our district previously.”

Lincoln Elementary also has a new principal. Wyatt Trambug came from Cambria-Friesland School District where he served as a counselor and principal previously.

“Wyatt is committed to the tradition of excellence that Lincoln has and people will soon appreciate his strong relationship centered leadership and the genuineness of his approach to working with all members of the BDFam,” DiStefano said.