Representatives from Alliant Energy celebrated the installation of the first panel for the Beaver Dam Solar Project being constructed outside of Beaver Dam on Basswood Road.

A celebration of the first panel was held at the site on Tuesday.

“It is a great day for solar in Wisconsin,” Tim Kreft said, Alliant Energy’s senior manager of strategic projects.

The 50-megawatt facility will generate enough electricity to power nearly 13,000 homes and is being built on 350 acres, according to Kreft. The project will be located southeast of the Walmart Distribution Center near Highway A.

Kreft said the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

“When this project is up and running, we expect the project and station here to generate enough clean, affordable, zero cost energy fuel power to power 13,000 homes,” Kreft said.

Kreft also mentioned that safety has been the first concern.

“We build with local labor but what is more important is everyone goes home safe,” Tyler Hogle said, construction project manager at Burns & McDonnell.

It is still an active construction site, Hogle said.

“This is still a first module setting which means we still have 119,999 to install,” Hogle said.

“We are here to celebrate a significant milestone,” Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin President David de Leon said. “A milestone that demonstrates Alliant Energy’s commitment to customers and the communities we serve.”

One aspect of using renewable energy is using resources wisely and being careful with the environment.

The plan is to construct 1,000 megawatts of utility scale solar across 12 sites in Wisconsin, de Leon said. Three of the solar sites are already in operation.

Seth Hanebutt, EPC program manager at Burns & McDonnell said that on average the U.S. construction industry has one serious injury for every 80,000-labor hours.

“Our program team here, and all of our partners, we are not average,” Hanebutt said. “Our program team has reached a major milestone on the program and have successfully had a consecutive run of 1 million safe work hours.”

At this point, the crews in Beaver Dam have already helped move and level 200,000 cubic yards of dirt, 363,000 feet of trackers are being hung, 360 miles of cable is being pulled and terminated.

“Today we will install the first panel of 120,000 panels that will eventually be installed here onsite,” Hanebutt said.