Beaver Dam’s Memorial Day Celebration was held in Veterans Memorial Park in Oakwood Cemetery on Monday with hundreds of people coming to pay respect to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Local veterans groups organized the annual Memorial Day ceremony. Retired Brigadier General Robyn Blader was the speaker at Beaver Dam’s Memorial Day ceremony this year.

“Today across American cities and towns, flags will be placed on graves and in cemeteries,” Blader said. “Public officials will come out and speak about the sacrifice and the valor of those men and women whose memory we honor. As we honor the memories of those men and women today, I want us to reflect on those who paid the ultimate price by giving up the life they were living and the life they would have lived, and to reflect on why it is so important that we have men and women of that caliber who are willing to serve in our military and willing to make that ultimate sacrifice.”

Representatives for the American Legion, AMVETS, VFW and Marine Corps League honored those veterans who have died in the past year. A poppy was placed in a steel helmet when the names of the deceased veterans were called out, as a representative answered “absent.” A flyover took place during the Roll Call of the Dead.

Marching bands from Beaver Dam High School and St. Katharine Drexel School performed patriotic music during the program.

Ron Hron was this year’s master of ceremonies for the program.

Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen spoke, honoring both those who died on the battlefield as well as well those who came back but never really left the battlefield behind them. She spoke of her cousin who lost his life last year at 43 years old from natural causes after suffering from PTSD and chemical exposure from his time in the service.

“Daniel was one of too many heroes who came home but continued the battle here,” Glewen said. “Among participants using the Veterans Health Administration, veteran suicide rose from 27.9% in 2001 to 41.9% in 2020. I thank each of you who are here today to honor our fallen heroes. To appreciate the gift of freedom and safety that they give to each of us, and by your attendance here today and talking about sharing the importance of Memorial Day and our American heroes that we help new generations understand the importance and value of our freedoms.”

Other communities held Memorial Day ceremonies and parades on Monday as well. Lowell had a parade with 15 antique military vehicles and other patriotic trucks, a flyover and Dodgeland Band and VFW drill squad marching. Horicon Legion held a program at Kiwanis Park on Monday. The Horicon High School band performed. Waupun also had a program and a parade.