Beaver Dam Police were able to locate a missing child on Monday with the use of Project Lifesaver, which the department has been using since 2018.

According to the press release from the Beaver Dam Police Department, officers were engaged in conducting Project Lifesaver training scenarios on Monday. The training simulates missing persons which are then located using electronic search equipment. The officers involved are certified as electronic search specialists by the Project Lifesaver International organization.

At 5 p.m., the training came into use, when the police department took a report of a missing child who had left their residence on a bicycle 15 minutes prior. The parents were unable to locate the child. The parents had previously signed their child up for Project Lifesaver. Officers halted the scenario training and immediately began a missing juvenile search and investigation.

Approximately 11 minutes later, officers using Project Lifesaver equipment discovered a strong signal from the missing juvenile’s transmitter bracelet. Immediately afterward, the child was located in downtown Beaver Dam, several blocks away from home and reunited with a parent. Without Project Lifesaver, a traditional search and rescue may have taken an extended period of time all while the child wandered busy city streets.

Project Lifesaver International is an organization which is dedicated to bringing loved ones home, specifically those who tend to wander away. Those who live at home and suffer from any ailment causing wandering are eligible for the program free of charge through the Beaver Dam Police Department.

Persons with Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, traumatic brain injury, and many others benefit from this program by wearing a bracelet or anklet device which can be tracked by police and fire personnel when they are lost.

For more information about the program, please contact Lieutenant Jeremiah Johnson at 920-887-4613 ext. 507 or email jjohnson@bdpd.org.

Dispatchers from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, who also use Project Lifesaver, assisted the Beaver Dam Police Department.