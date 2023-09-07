One of Beaver Dam’s tastiest festivals is this Saturday as the Beaver Dam Pepper Festival returns in the parking lot of the Park Village Mall.

The festival is in its 10th year of promoting Beaver Dam’s favorite pepper. It originated after some Beaver Dam residents learned that the Beaver Dam pepper, which is named after Beaver Dam, was celebrated in other cities in the Midwest, but not in Beaver Dam itself.

According to festival coordinator Diana Ogle, the pepper has Hungarian roots with the seeds traveling from Hungary in 1912 with the family of Joseph Hussli as he made his new home in Beaver Dam.

“Learn the history of the Beaver Dam Pepper at the history booth,” Ogle said. “Tim Csiacsek is our local historian as his grandma Anna, at the age of 14, came to Beaver Dam with pepper seeds in the hem of her dress. The stories and the love of this pepper is amazing.”

The Pepper Festival runs from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. An apple/pepper and sausage breakfast will be available along with food from a variety of vendors. There also will be crafts for sale.

“Chef Chanse will be doing a 90-minute food paring using Potosi Tangerine Ale beer with the Beaver Dam peppers, some Kraft Philadelphia cream cheese with chicken,” Ogle said. “Potosi Brewing Company will be our new pepper beer brewer moving forward. They are the fifth largest be distributor in Wisconsin.

Other activities include:

9:30 a.m. — Swingin’ Beavers Square Dance Club

10 a.m. — Ballooning by Mr. Steve

10:45 a.m. — Pie eating contest

11 a.m. — Chili cook off and longest Beaver Dam pepper judging

The afternoon will include more activities including Mr. Steve and Chef Chanse and the Beaver Dam pepper fried cheese auction. Whiskey Flats will also perform during the afternoon.

Ogle says she is looking forward to the event on Saturday and hearing from others about how excited they are that there is a pepper named after Beaver Dam.

“I’m originally from Iowa and to have the honor to be surrounded by so many passionate people that help put this festival together is such a blessing,” Ogle said. “I see a lot of folks only this time a year, and this is like a family reunion.”

