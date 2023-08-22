Students arriving by vehicle to school at Beaver Dam Middle School next month will now be able to use a drop off lane in front of the school in an effort to increase the safety of school drop off and pick up.

The city of Beaver Dam once again changed the traffic pattern in front of the school. The street was changed to a one-way street in 2016 in a way to address safety concerns with over 800 students attending the school and many of them being dropped off by parents. This summer a drop off lane was added to the side of the street closest to the school. The lane had previously been used for parking.

Beaver Dam City Administrator Nathan Thiel said the city was approached by the school district about the safety concerns for the students.

“In an effort to improve safety around the site, officials from the city in conjunction with representatives from the police department devised a plan for the street to help alleviate congestion and improve the flow of pedestrian traffic, particularly at the time of drop off and pick up,” Beaver Dam Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. “School district officials were provided an opportunity to give feedback.”

Students return to school on Sept. 5 with Beaver Dam Middle School students beginning their day at 7:40 a.m. Beaver Dam Middle School Principal William Loss said that students are not admitted in the building before 7:20 a.m.

Due to the changes in the with the drop off lane, parents and guardians are asked to drop off their students at Door S3, which is the door closest to the Center Street side of the building.

Students who take the bus will still enter the back of the school at Door N2. Parents, and any students arriving at school after 7:35, will continue to access the building using the secure entrance located at Door S1A.

“Our middle school leadership has done a great job responding to these changes on Fourth Street and will continue to communicate with families about flow and expectations associated with drop off and pick up,” DiStefano said.

The Beaver Dam City Council approved the changes to the road on July 17. The restriping of the road was done during a scheduled chip sealing of the roadway.

GALLERY: Beaver Dam Middle School celebrates the end of the school year