Beaver Dam Middle School hosted its first seventh-grade career exploration this week with students getting a chance to learn about professions they may want to explore in the future.

The students were able to speak to representatives from 25 local companies sharing knowledge about their businesses with the students. Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce assisted in getting the speakers who met with the students on Monday and Tuesday.

Beaver Dam Middle School curriculum and instructional coach Heather Anderson said the students chose three different career fields and met with the representatives in a format akin to speed dating. After a brief introduction, the students sit down for 10 minutes with each presenter and explore their career options.

Anderson said that the event was held as part of the students’ economics unit, which was recently added to the curriculum after changes in Wisconsin State Standards.

Beaver Dam City Administrator Nathan Thiel talked about his position and said helping others to solve problems was one of his favorite parts of his job.

“You guys are going to figure it out,” Thiel said. “Just follow your heart. If you follow that cricket on your shoulder you will find where you need to be, and it will be rewarding.”

Laura Goral, from the Habitat ReStore, agreed with Thiel.

“Find what you are passionate about, what interests you and the area you work the best in and then find out how to make a living out of that,” Goral said.

Professions represented included local government, law enforcement, non-profit leadership, banking and insurance, healthcare, real estate, agriculture, carpentry, business, publishing, manufacturing and plumbing.

