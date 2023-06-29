JUNEAU – A 56-year-old Beaver Dam man is facing his ninth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after allegedly taking a 2-year-old to a concert in Swan Park on June 21 after consuming alcohol.
Jeffrey Risch faces the felony count for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 16 years of age. Risch appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $5,000 cash bond with conditions that he maintain absolute sobriety and not enter any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcoholic beverages. In addition, he may not operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Beaver Dam police officer saw Risch operating a moped around 7:24 p.m. with a 2-year-old child sitting between his legs on the moped wearing a bicycle helmet. The moped pulled into a parking spot on East Mill Street. Risch was told that he was stopped because the small child was completely unrestrained on the motor vehicle. Risch said he was coming to the park with the child to meet up with his mother who was already at that concert. Risch told the officer that he had one beer after work and was aware that he was under a 0.02 BAC restriction.
Risch Breathalyzer resulted in a reading of 0.044. Risch was previously convicted of OWI in 1991, 1993, 1996, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2010 and 2019.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.