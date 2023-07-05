Two people were able to safely escape a fire in a home on Hillcrest Drive during the early morning hours Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Fire Department, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fire at 401 Hillcrest Drive in Beaver Dam around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded immediately and found a two-story single-family residence with a fire that was venting through the roof. Fire had also spread to a nearby fence and was threatening a neighboring home.

Because of the size of the home and intensity of the fire, command requested a Box Alarm that brought in additional crews from neighboring departments. First due crews quickly deployed several handlines to protect the exposure and extinguish the fire.

A team was also sent inside of the structure to perform a search and ensure that all occupants had safely evacuated the structure. Crews remained on scene for several hours to conduct overhaul operations and ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

Two residents were at home sleeping when the fire occurred. Both were able to safely escape the structure prior to the arrival of the fire department. No injuries were reported by the occupants or fire service personnel.

Assisting on the scene was the Beaver Dam Police Department and Alliant Energy. Mayville EMS, Juneau, Fox Lake, Horicon, Fall River, Waupun, Columbus, and CLR Fire Departments, all responded as part of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. The Hustisford and Watertown Fire Departments staffed the Beaver Dam Fire Station for the duration of the event.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Beaver Dam Fire Department holds 2022 pinning ceremony BDFD pinning1.jpg BDFD pinning2.jpg BDFD pinning3.jpg BDFD pinning4.jpg BDFD pinning5.jpg BDFD pinning6.jpg BDFD pinning7.jpg BDFD pinning8.jpg BDFD pinning9.jpg BDFD pinning10.jpg BDFD pinning11.jpg BDFD pinning12.jpg BDFD pinning13.jpg BDFD pinning14.jpg BDFD pinning15.jpg BDFD pinning16.jpg BDFD pinning17.jpg BDFD pinning18.jpg BDFD pinning19.jpg BDFD pinning20.jpg BDFD pinning21.jpg