Four seniors at Beaver Dam High School were given the highest awards for their academic skills over the last four years and have been named as the school’s valedictorians and salutatorian.

The students are valedictorians Abbey Kasuboski, Tessa Warden, and Warrick Gochenear and salutatorian Mylanda Lunde.

Kasuboski will be attending UW–River Falls and studying biotechnology. Gochenear will be attending the University of Oklahoma to study biology in hopes of becoming a surgeon. Warden has not chosen a school yet but is favoring UW–Platteville. Warden is going to school to become an architectural engineer.

Lunde plans to go to UW-Madison and study music. Lunde said she has a lot of passion for music and plans to find her focus while taking her general education classes.

Lunde said that she realizes that school is easier for some, but everyone has to put in the work in order to succeed.

“Once it is a habit then it is hard to break,” Lunde said.

The students will be graduating in the Beaver Dam High School fieldhouse on May 26.

Graduations this year for area schools begin this weekend with Horicon High School holding its ceremony on Saturday, and Wayland Academy and Mayville High School having ceremonies on Sunday.

Beaver Dam’s ceremony is the same night as Columbus High School, Dodgeland High School and Waupun High School. Fall River High School and Randolph seniors will graduate on May 27.