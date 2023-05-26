Beaver Dam High School Class of 2023 graduates

Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Beaver Dam High School Class of 2023 crossed the stage on Friday in the school’s fieldhouse ushering in a new era for around 270 students who are entering the next chapters in their lives.

A trio of classmates addressed the class of 2023 as they delivered the final lessons that the students would learn at the school: Warrick Gochenaur, Madlyn Kuenzi and Cameran Schraufnagel.

Gochenaur, who is one of the valedictorians for the class, spoke first.

“I want to thank everyone here in attendance for supporting these graduates as they celebrate their accomplishment, and also prepare for major transitions in their lives,” Gochenaur said. “I for one am a big fan of the idea that for these childhood foundational years, it is the role models seated around us that have shaped the young minds here before us.”

Warrick urged his fellow classmates to invest in themselves in the future.

“The most obvious way to invest in and bet on yourself, especially in this place surrounding us, is to improve your intellectual abilities,” Warrick said. “As we walk through life, we will constantly be confronted with opportunities to learn and educate ourselves.”

School had given the students that possibility in the past and it is important to focus on learning as adults as well.

“Without further intellectual development, our growth becomes stagnant,” Warrick said. “Learning can come in many forms. Explore a fantasy novel, read a scientific study, learn how to wire new lighting or grow a garden. So long as we are alive, we have a brain that can be improved. Never stop betting on the power of your own mind.”

Kuenzi said she was honored to be asked to speak at the ceremony and was proud of her class.

“Most importantly, I am here to congratulate our class,” Kuenzi said. “This ceremony is a symbol of success. The symbol of completing a very important Quest in your life.”

Kuenzi said that the students learned about quests in creative writing and that it was a mission or search for a goal.

“Everyone sitting in front of me has reached their educational mission or goal,” Kuenzi said. “Make sure we take time to celebrate this moment before we think about our futures. Our future quest moves to a new stage in life that will require us to work hard, utilize positive mindsets, and learn from influential people.”

Schraufnagel shared some advice that has been given to the students such as trying something new, not worrying what others think of you, and using your resources.

“To be honest, school hasn’t always come naturally to me,’ Schraufnagel said. “I found that I really had to try hard to get good grades, but perseverance has served me well. Teachers, and other faculty at BDHS, have played a tremendous role in my achievements. Consequently, let us take a moment to give them a hand. They were, and still are, great resources and keys to my success. From countless hours of guidance, to words of encouragement, I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Beaver Dam was not the only local school to graduate Friday night.

Columbus High School had 104 students who walked the stage on Friday night. Of the 104, there were six valedictorians: Brady Engel, Grace Kahl, Sophia Blumenthal, Ella Clark, Alexis Raeder, and Maya Pearcy. The speakers were Blumenthal and Clark, representing the valedictorians, and Keaton Turner, as chosen by his classmates.

Dodgeland has 62 graduates crossing the stage. Austin Capelle, a social studies teacher at the school, was chosen as the faculty speaker. Valedictorian Logan Pickart and Salutatorian Kira Schall will speak. Class president Maddee Peplinski will present the class gift.

Waupun High School’s class speaker was Alex Dunlap, a physical education teacher and head boys’ basketball coach. The student host was Kadina Topalovska and senior speaker was Ethan Jahnke.