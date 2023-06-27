Beaver Dam Fire Chief Michael Wesle has yet again been recognized by the Center for Public Excellence for career excellence after being re-designated as a fire officer by the center.

“A fire officer is a credential provided by the Center for Public Safety Excellence,” Wesle said. “There is an application process, interviews, and finally approval by the Commission on Professional Credentialing. The idea is that you meet a set of criteria that displays you are a well-rounded fire officer who is committed to professional development.”

Fire officers must be re-designated every three years and have to show continual improvements.

“In order to re-designate, you must show continual improvement,” Wesle said. “You must continue to gain experience, training, and knowledge on subjects that relate directly to the fire service. You must also display an involvement in the community, contribute to fire service causes, and be involved in fire service organization.”

Wesle received his initial designation in 2020. He is 1 of 3,169 credential officers in the United States.

“The training required for this credential is holistic in approach,” Wesle said. “In order to obtain my credential, I had to display a commitment to education, training, certification, and continuing education. For example, since being originally credentialed I have completed my bachelor's degree, obtained my Emergency Services Instructor II certification, completed continuing education, worked on the State Curriculum Committee for Fire Officer Training, and volunteered in several community organizations. I will be expected to build upon those achievements to be re-designated in three years."

Being credentialed shows that you are a well-rounded fire officer who is committed to professional development, Wesle said.

“To me, the credential represents a commitment to continuous improvement and progression in my chosen profession,” Wesle said. “It displays my commitment the Beaver Dam Fire Department, the citizens I serve, and the fire service community.”

