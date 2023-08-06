The Beaver Dam Common Council is set to vote Monday on an ordinance to allow ATVs and UTVs to be driven on city streets.

The route, which includes all public streets and roadways, would not include public property like parks. The drivers of the vehicles would be subject to the same restrictions as those who drive other vehicles, including being prohibited from driving under the influence and obligated to obey the same speed limits.

Only people with a valid driver’s license can operate the vehicles in the city, and they cannot be driven between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The public will be able to comment about the ordinance at the meeting, which starts at 7:30 p.m. at Beaver Dam City Hall in the council chambers.

