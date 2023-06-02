The Arts & Peony Festival is returning to town next week for its third year and will bring activities and events in order to celebrate the fragrant flower.

The annual festival, which runs from June 5 to June 13, will begin on Monday at Ovan’s Peony Farm with tours beginning as well as yoga in the peony fields that evening. There will be tours of the farm all week along with activities kicking up by Thursday both at the farm and in downtown Beaver Dam.

“We are hoping that Beaver Dam becomes the Midwest destination for peonies. Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce executive director Tracy Propst said. “Each year it has gotten bigger and better. We have a lot more things going on. It will be great.”

Others events at the farm include: picnic in the peonies with live music on Thursday and peony painting on Sunday.

New this year

One new thing this year will be the Fred Fest, Propst said. The festival will be held at the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave., on June 10 and 11 in connection with the Peony Festival and celebrate the work of Fred MacMurray.

MacMurray was a celebrated actor of his time and grew up in Beaver Dam, graduating from Beaver Dam High School. A mini Fred MacMurray Museum will be placed in Encore Hall of Fine Arts Center. The film festival will be held in the main theatre on Saturday.

The movies shown will be:

11 a.m.—The Egg and I

1 p.m.—Pardon my Past (The Beaver Dam movie)

3 p.m.—The Absent Minded Professor

A “My Three Sons” marathon will be held in Encore Hall on Saturday and Sunday.

Art on display

“It is such a great art community,” said Shannon Koele, tourism-marketing manager for the chamber of Beaver Dam.

Art exhibit can be seen at Ooga Brewery and the Dodge County Center of the Arts.

The Dodge County Center of the Arts will also be displaying the 100 years of Art Deco Special Quilt Challenge exhibit. The Mills House Quilts Bed Turning will be done at the center for the arts on Saturday.

“There will also be chalk art on Maple Avenue near the Dodge County Center of the Arts,” Propst said.

There will also be classes at Art on the Town Wisconsin – The Studio, Propst said. The Brunch and Blossom downtown stroll will be held on Friday. People can stop by the chamber to get a map and will be able to pick up stickers to fill out the map from the businesses downtown. When the person’s map is finish, they can return to the chamber and pick up a watering can and seeds while supplies last.

Make your own art

Beaver Dam Community Library and Dodge County Historical Society will be busy as well. The library will have peony sugar scrubs and bath salt making on Friday and a peony tea party on Saturday. The historical society will have its ghost story festival on Friday with the annual lawn party and Beaver Dam walking tours on Saturday.

Tender Spirit Reiki will have pendulum making and crystal wire wrapping classes during the weekend, Propst said.

Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio will have a posey pillow sewing class on Friday and Saturday. Local authors will be at the chamber and Rosalee Book Boutique on Saturday.

The Farmers Market will be held on Saturday but Maple Avenue will be busy as well with the art market, live music, chalk artist and food trucks on Maple Avenue. Propst said this hear there has been 70 vendors signed up for the event.

Live music throughout the weekend

There will also be live music at the farmer’s market, Ooga Brewery and Thirsty Beaver. An outdoor movie, “The Greatest Showman” will be shown on Friday night at Swan Park. In addition, a stand-up comedian will be performing at the Riverfront Sports Bar on Saturday.

