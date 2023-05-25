Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TOWN OF LOWELL – A 36-year-old Appleton man driving a stolen rental car crashed it into a tree Wednesday following a pursuit by police, and was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Summit.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Dam police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle sped off on Highway 151 near Highway W and a traffic pursuit was initiated southbound on Highway G.

Shortly later, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center took a 911 call from a homeowner reporting a single vehicle crash that had struck a tree on Well Road near Highway G.

The suspect, who was identified as Pao Yang of Appleton, sustained serious injuries in the crash. Yang was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Aurora Medical Center in Summit for treatment of his injuries.

Yang had a warrant out for his arrest and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, drug related, by a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is completing the crash investigation along with the Beaver Dam Police Department.