TOWN OF LOWELL – A 36-year-old Appleton man, who is believed to be driving a stolen rental car, was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Summit after crashing the vehicle into a tree following a pursuit with police.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Dam Police Department attempted to stop a stolen vehicle after being made aware of it from the Flock Camera System around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle sped off on Highway 151 near Highway W and a traffic pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued at a high rate of speed southbound on Highway G and when officers lost sight of the suspect vehicle, the pursuit was terminated.

Shortly after the pursuit had been terminated, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center took a 911 call from a homeowner reporting a single vehicle crash that had struck a tree on Well Road near Highway G. This vehicle was the stolen vehicle that fled from Beaver Dam Police Officers and the driver sustained serious injuries.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Pao Yang of Appleton. Yang had a warrant out for this arrest, the vehicle was a stolen rental car, and the vehicle was equipped with an electronic license plate flipper. Yang was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Aurora Medical Center in Summit for his injuries.

Yang was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, drug related, by a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy, and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is completing the crash investigation with the assistance of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.

Assisting at the scene was Clyman/ Lowell/ Reeseville Fire Department, Beaver Dam Paramedics, DCERT, and Flight for Life.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Beaver Dam Police Department is continuing with their investigation.