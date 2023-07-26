A healthy honeybee population helps our own population stay healthy.

According to the Honey bee Health Coalition, approximately one in three bites of the food we eat every day relies, to some degree, on honeybee pollination services. Planet Bee noted that honeybees are used to pollinate over 100 crops grown in North America and contributes $15 billion to the U.S. economy every year.

In 2019, pollinators contributed $230 million to Wisconsin’s economy. Apple harvests, cranberries, cherries, green beans, cucumbers, and more products throughout the state need the honeybee.

Yet, honeybees are dying at critical levels. A recent survey done by the University of Maryland and Auburn University found that 48% of U.S. honeybee colonies died last year. Last year’s loss is up from the previous year’s loss of 39%. The 12-year average is 39.6%.

Wisconsin has not been immune to these losses. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Apiary Program’s voluntary survey to statewide beekeepers found that in 2022 they were down 68% from 2021.

“Bees are vitally important,” said Frances Hegarty, state apiarist. “We all need to talk about honeybees.”

Hegarty coordinates the state’s apiary program. The DATCP works with hobbyists, sideliners, commercial, and migratory beekeepers to check for honeybee pests and diseases. The program certifies colonies leaving the state and checks incoming bee colonies.

The state of Wisconsin does not require honeybee registration or licensing.

“Most of the inspections we do are non-commercial beekeepers,” Hegarty said. Individuals ask the program for the free inspections. “70% are non-commercial beekeepers. 40% of the beekeepers who ask are new to the program.”

Last year, Hegarty’s team performed 234 inspections throughout the state. To schedule an inspection, done May through October, call 608-224-5012.

There are several factors that are killing off the honeybees. Scientists point to a combination of parasites, pesticides, starvation, and climate change.

The parasite mite varroa destructor is a main culprit to the deaths. According to a 2022 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report, the mite was the number one stressor to colonies. Nationwide 50.7% of colonies were infected by the mite April through June.

The mites are ectoparasites that feed on the fat body tissue of immature and adult honeybees.

“Wisconsin’s economy gets $6.5 million from honey and beeswax products,” Hegarty noted.

DATP is helping keeping the state’s bees healthy, offering inspections and giving information about honeybee care and the control of honeybee pests and diseases.

Its Pollinator Protection Plan, developed in 2015, identifies actions all Wisconsinites can take to protect managed and wild pollinators.

This includes offering suggestions to improve pollinator habitats in gardens and lawns. The plan suggests planting a diverse array of native flowers and plants to attract bees, butterflies, flower flies and hummingbirds.

There are about 400 species of bee in Wisconsin.

“There are also a lot of citizen science opportunities available,” Hegarty said.

WiBee is an app developed by the Gratton Lab at UW-Madison. Interested community members can use the app during the growing season to collect data on wild bee abundance.

The Wisconsin Bumble Bee Brigade is coordinated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). A citizen-based monitoring project, it conducts long-term monitoring of the state’s bumble bees. In 2022, the organization conducted 3,500 surveys and counted nearly 12,000 individual bees.

Journey North, a program put together by the UW-Madison Arboretum, has a mission to “inspire people across North America to help track wildlife migration and seasonal change to foster scientific understanding, environmental awareness, and the land ethic.”

To learn more about pollinator protection visit datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/PollinatorProtection.aspx.

Photos: The monarch butterfly